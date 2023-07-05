Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 8,849 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 178.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 740,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 149,931 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

