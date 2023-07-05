Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMPT opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

