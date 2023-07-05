Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.