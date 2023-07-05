Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

