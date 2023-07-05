Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Azenta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.