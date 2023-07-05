Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 198,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

