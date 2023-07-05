Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

