Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

