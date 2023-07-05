Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 52,237 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,917,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,409.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,744. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

