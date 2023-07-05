Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.