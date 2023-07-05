Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.12.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.