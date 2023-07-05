Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.