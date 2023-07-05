Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

ENI Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:E opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

