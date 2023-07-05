Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.