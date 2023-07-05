Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $693,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.