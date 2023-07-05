Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,077,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 265,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

