Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.