Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $724,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.