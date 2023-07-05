Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

