Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

