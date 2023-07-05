Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.