Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,616.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

