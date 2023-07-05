Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $791,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $289.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $49.17.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

