Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after buying an additional 417,840 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after buying an additional 663,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

