Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

