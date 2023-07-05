Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.