Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 12,062 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Vale stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

