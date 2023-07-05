Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.27) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 630 ($8.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.84) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

