Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

