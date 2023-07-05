Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,144 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $475,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

