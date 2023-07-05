Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,623 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

