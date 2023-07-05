Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,311,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 282,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MSD opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

