Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

SOR opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,315 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

