Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Relx by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Trading Down 1.1 %

About Relx

Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.