Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

