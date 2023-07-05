Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 486 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.89, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

