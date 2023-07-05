Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,655 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

SBI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.