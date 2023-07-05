Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ChampionX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

