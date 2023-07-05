PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Trading Down 6.3%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 66,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 23,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

PAVmed Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.