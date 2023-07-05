PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.87. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 22,909 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PCTEL Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PCTEL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

