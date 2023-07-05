Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Sells 10,400 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Free Report) insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.04), for a total value of £74,048 ($93,981.47).

On Monday, June 19th, Paul Boote acquired 19 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($185.68).

On Friday, May 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 824 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £148.32 ($188.25).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Paul Boote purchased 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($195.10).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 700 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 795.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 854.42. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 695.50 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,047 ($13.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 29.77 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96.

PNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,031 ($13.09).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

