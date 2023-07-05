Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Sells 10,400 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Free Report) insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.04), for a total value of £74,048 ($93,981.47).
Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 19th, Paul Boote acquired 19 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £146.30 ($185.68).
- On Friday, May 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 824 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £148.32 ($188.25).
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Paul Boote purchased 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($195.10).
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 700 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 795.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 854.42. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 695.50 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,047 ($13.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67.
Pennon Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,031 ($13.09).
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
