Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Free Report) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.57 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.26). 657,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 723,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.28).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.73 million, a P/E ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

