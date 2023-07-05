Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 234.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,002 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

