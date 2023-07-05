Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $10.99. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 19,577 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Perma-Fix Environmental Services
In other Perma-Fix Environmental Services news, Director Joe Reeder sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $223,509.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,011.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.