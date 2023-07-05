Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $10.99. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 19,577 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perma-Fix Environmental Services news, Director Joe Reeder sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $223,509.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,011.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.