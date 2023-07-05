Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

