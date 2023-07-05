Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Purchases £4,982.31 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Free Report) insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 6,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,982.31 ($6,323.53).

Petrofac Stock Down 0.7 %

PFC opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £419.73 million, a PE ratio of -167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. Petrofac Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.62).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

