Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.68.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAA opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

