Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

