Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Trading Up 1.3%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 168,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Pono Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pono Capital by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pono Capital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

