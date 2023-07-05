Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 7.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 524,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

PFTA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.